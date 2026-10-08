Entrepreneurship & Small Business

How greater accountability can make a workplace feel more fair

By Daily Report Staff
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Gresham Smith emphasizes that accountability conversations can be candid without becoming adversarial. Its six-month Blueprint for Supervisory Excellence program gives managers training in how to communicate expectations and address problems productively. Photography by Don Kadaior
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Employers that spent years expanding workplace flexibility are confronting an unintended consequence: Without clear expectations and consistent accountability, flexibility can leave high-performing employees carrying more of the workload. As Business Report writes in its Best Places to Work issue, Pelican Credit Union came to that realization after a troubling pattern emerged in the years following

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