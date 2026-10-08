Entrepreneurship & Small Business How greater accountability can make a workplace feel more fair October 8, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Gresham Smith emphasizes that accountability conversations can be candid without becoming adversarial. Its six-month Blueprint for Supervisory Excellence program gives managers training in how to communicate expectations and address problems productively. Photography by Don Kadaior Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Employers that spent years expanding workplace flexibility are confronting an unintended consequence: Without clear expectations and consistent accountability, flexibility can leave high-performing employees carrying more of the workload. As Business Report writes in its Best Places to Work issue, Pelican Credit Union came to that realization after a troubling pattern emerged in the years following This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll Which approach would you trust most to forecast a hurricane’s path and intensity? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects