Economic DevelopmentTechnology & Artificial Intelligence (AI)

How Baton Rouge businesses are putting AI to work

By Daily Report Staff
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Artificial intelligence is moving faster than many businesses anticipated, forcing leaders to continually rethink how their organizations adopt the technology, train employees and improve efficiency. For Baton Rouge companies, the challenge is not simply implementing AI, but finding practical ways to integrate it into everyday operations. As Business Report writes in its Best Places to

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