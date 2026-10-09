Economic DevelopmentTechnology & Artificial Intelligence (AI) How Baton Rouge businesses are putting AI to work October 9, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Artificial intelligence is moving faster than many businesses anticipated, forcing leaders to continually rethink how their organizations adopt the technology, train employees and improve efficiency. For Baton Rouge companies, the challenge is not simply implementing AI, but finding practical ways to integrate it into everyday operations. As Business Report writes in its Best Places to This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll When deciding who is ready for a promotion, what quality or skill set matters most to you? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects