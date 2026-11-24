Banking & FinanceTechnology & Artificial Intelligence (AI) How b1Bank is using its AI partnership with Covecta to expand loan reviews November 24, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google B1Bank CEO Jude Melville. (File photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Nine months after partnering with a London-based artificial intelligence firm, Baton Rouge’s b1Bank is seeing substantial productivity gains, with CEO Jude Melville estimating that the technology costs roughly one-tenth as much as hiring additional employees to perform the same work. The bank’s partnership with Covecta, announced in February, has allowed it to expand certain operations This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Daily Report Poll What has been the most disappointing aspect of LSU football this season? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects