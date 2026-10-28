Economic DevelopmentHospitality & Tourism How a low-budget horror film brought $1M to Baton Rouge October 28, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Kevin Arbouet, writer and director of “On the Last Day of Christmas,” on set at Celtic Studios. (Courtesy Government Street LLC) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A horror-comedy filmed entirely in Baton Rouge brought more than $1 million in production spending to the local economy over just 16 days. On the Last Day of Christmas, which premiered Monday at the New Orleans Film Festival, was produced by Marginal MediaWorks, a Los Angeles-based independent film studio founded by Baton Rouge native Sanjay This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll What should the state’s top priority be in addressing the growing orphan oil and gas well problem? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects