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How a low-budget horror film brought $1M to Baton Rouge

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By Dillon Lowe
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Kevin Arbouet, writer and director of “On the Last Day of Christmas,” on set at Celtic Studios. (Courtesy Government Street LLC)
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A horror-comedy filmed entirely in Baton Rouge brought more than $1 million in production spending to the local economy over just 16 days. On the Last Day of Christmas, which premiered Monday at the New Orleans Film Festival, was produced by Marginal MediaWorks, a Los Angeles-based independent film studio founded by Baton Rouge native Sanjay

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