Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

The holiday season often means more time on the road: visiting family, carrying gifts and luggage, and keeping everyone comfortable along the way. The redesigned 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS bring fresh technology and thoughtful comfort to those journeys, with two distinct sizes to suit different travel needs.

Inside both SUVs, the new MBUX Superscreen stretches across the dashboard, creating an inviting, connected cabin. Front passengers can enjoy entertainment options such as Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube on the passenger-side display. A privacy feature helps keep that screen out of the driver’s view once the vehicle is moving. Depending on configuration, rear-seat entertainment screens are also available, creating an appealing option for families traveling with passengers in the back.

Comfort matters on a long drive, and the GLE and GLS offer a range of amenities to make the miles feel easier. Heated and ventilated front seats are standard on the GLS, while additional seating comforts including massage functions and rear-seat features vary by model and equipment. The GLS can be configured with massage seating for all four outer seats, and temperature-controlled cup holders are available. A quieter cabin and a smoother ride add to the sense of calm inside.

For families who need room to spread out, the GLS offers three rows of seating. The GLE is a more compact choice, with an optional third row suited best to children. When cargo takes priority, folding the GLS’s third row opens up 42.7 cubic feet of space, making it easier to pack for a holiday visit, a winter getaway or a weekend on the road.

The two SUVs also bring advanced driver-assistance technology, supported by cameras, radar and other sensors. The GLS’s standard air suspension adds another layer of ride comfort: according to Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, connected vehicle information about road conditions can help the suspension prepare for rough surfaces ahead. Air suspension is also available on select GLE models.

Choosing between the two comes down to how you travel. The GLE offers a versatile, slightly smaller SUV experience, while the GLS adds a true three-row layout and greater flexibility for larger families or extra cargo. Both have been redesigned for 2027, bringing updated technology and comfort to the journey.

This holiday season, the road trip can be part of the pleasure. Visit Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge to explore the redesigned GLE and GLS and find the vehicle that fits your plans.