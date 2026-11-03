Here’s what’s reshaping Ascension’s small-business landscape

Ascension Parish’s growing industrial investment could create new opportunities for local small businesses, from construction contractors and trucking companies to restaurants, retailers and professional service providers. However, taking advantage of that growth will require business owners to strengthen their operations and prepare for larger contracts, says Lee Melancon of the Microbusiness Enterprise Corporation of Ascension, or MBECA.

The parish’s small-business landscape includes a mix of food businesses, personal and wellness services, retail and companies supporting construction and industry. Restaurants, coffee shops and retail have been especially visible through new openings, although MBECA does not have parish-wide sales data to determine which sectors have experienced the greatest growth.

One new business that stands out is Innovative Real Estate & Investments in Donaldsonville, which Melancon says reflects the international investment increasingly reaching the community. He also points to Marks Construction, Pure Ecosolutions and Waller Welding in Donaldsonville, an existing business recognized as Louisiana Economic Development’s 2026 Small and Emerging Business of the Year.

As major projects such as Hyundai’s planned steel facility and Blue Point One move forward, Melancon expects construction trades, site services, trucking, equipment repair, industrial supplies, safety services and logistics companies to see some of the clearest opportunities. Blue Point One broke ground in August.

Advertisement

The economic impact could extend beyond industrial sites. An influx of workers and contractors could increase demand for restaurants, lodging, groceries, transportation, laundry, vehicle repairs and housing-related services. Businesses that accommodate workers’ schedules, offer convenient services or provide dependable delivery could find new customers.

For many small businesses, the best opportunity may come through a contractor or subcontractor working on a major project rather than directly with the industrial developer.

However, Melancon cautions that increased activity does not automatically translate into financial success.

“A business can be busy and still struggle with cash flow, staffing or profitability,” he says.

Larger contracts also bring additional requirements, including insurance, bonding, licensing, safety documentation and vendor registration. Companies may need sufficient working capital to cover labor, materials and equipment before receiving payment. Finding and retaining employees could also become more difficult as industrial projects increase competition for workers.

MBECA is working to help entrepreneurs prepare through entrepreneurship courses, Small and Emerging Business Development, or SEBD, assistance, roundtables and continuing education. Its programs are free to certified clients.

At an October roundtable, business owners discussed the time it takes to move a sales lead into a proposal and then a signed contract, as well as the importance of delegating responsibilities so employees can help grow the business.

Looking two to five years ahead, Melancon expects industrial services, transportation, logistics and equipment maintenance to remain strong opportunities, alongside professional services such as accounting, human resources, marketing and technology support.

“The work now is making sure our entrepreneurs have the tools, relationships and financial footing to turn that opportunity into lasting growth,” Melancon says.