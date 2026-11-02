Sports & Entertainment

Here’s what EBR Schools has planned for the former Broadmoor Middle School site

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By Dillon Lowe
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The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is moving forward with plans to transform the former Broadmoor Middle School site on Sharp Road into a $15 million sports and esports complex, with construction expected to take approximately one year and the facility slated to open in May 2028. That’s according to Terry Robinson, EBR Schools’

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