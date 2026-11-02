Sports & Entertainment Here’s what EBR Schools has planned for the former Broadmoor Middle School site November 2, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 1 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/gleitfrosch Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is moving forward with plans to transform the former Broadmoor Middle School site on Sharp Road into a $15 million sports and esports complex, with construction expected to take approximately one year and the facility slated to open in May 2028. That’s according to Terry Robinson, EBR Schools’ This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (1) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development Daily Report Poll Is your workforce ready for the AI revolution? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects