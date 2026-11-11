Energy Here’s the reality of what Louisiana’s energy boom could bring November 11, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/imaginima Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Entergy Louisiana is preparing to build the equivalent of its existing utility over roughly five years as demand from artificial intelligence data centers and industrial projects accelerates. “We are preparing to essentially build a company the scale of Entergy Louisiana over the next five or so years,” President and CEO Phillip May said Wednesday during This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll What should be Louisiana’s top priority when considering new battery storage projects? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects