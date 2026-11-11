Energy

Here’s the reality of what Louisiana’s energy boom could bring

By Daily Report Staff
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Entergy Louisiana is preparing to build the equivalent of its existing utility over roughly five years as demand from artificial intelligence data centers and industrial projects accelerates. “We are preparing to essentially build a company the scale of Entergy Louisiana over the next five or so years,” President and CEO Phillip May said Wednesday during

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