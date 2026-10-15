Real Estate Harveston’s next phase is taking shape. Here’s what’s in the works October 15, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Developer Mike Wampold. (Don Kadair) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. VOICE YOUR OPINION What is the single most important step Louisiana should take to develop the workforce needed to support major economic development projects? Vote here in today’s poll. Harveston is nearing its next stage of development, with infrastructure work on a 120-acre mixed-use section along Bluebonnet Boulevard expected to wrap up by This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll What is the single most important step Louisiana should take to develop the workforce needed to support major economic development projects? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects