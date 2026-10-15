Real Estate

Harveston’s next phase is taking shape. Here’s what’s in the works

Author Profile Image
By Jordan Arceneaux
0
Prefer us on Google
Developer Mike Wampold. (Don Kadair)
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

VOICE YOUR OPINION   What is the single most important step Louisiana should take to develop the workforce needed to support major economic development projects?   Vote here in today’s poll. Harveston is nearing its next stage of development, with infrastructure work on a 120-acre mixed-use section along Bluebonnet Boulevard expected to wrap up by

This article is only available to paid Insiders

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Sign in.

Comments (0)

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects