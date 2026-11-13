Banking & Finance Hancock Whitney to acquire Trustmark in $3.2B deal November 13, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/JHVEPhoto Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Hancock Whitney has agreed to acquire Trustmark Corp. in a $3.2 billion all-stock transaction that would create a regional banking company with $58 billion in assets and a presence across six Southeastern states. The deal, announced Thursday, would combine Gulfport, Mississippi-based Hancock Whitney with Jackson, Mississippi-based Trustmark. The companies expect the transaction to close in This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Daily Report Poll What poses the biggest risk to Louisiana’s next wave of LNG investment? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects