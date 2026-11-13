Banking & Finance

Hancock Whitney to acquire Trustmark in $3.2B deal

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By Dillon Lowe
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Hancock Whitney has agreed to acquire Trustmark Corp. in a $3.2 billion all-stock transaction that would create a regional banking company with $58 billion in assets and a presence across six Southeastern states. The deal, announced Thursday, would combine Gulfport, Mississippi-based Hancock Whitney with Jackson, Mississippi-based Trustmark. The companies expect the transaction to close in

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