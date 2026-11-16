Opinions Guest column: Arts Council funding debate puts economic impact in spotlight November 16, 2026 By Renee Chatelain Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 2 Prefer us on Google The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center at 233 St. Ferdinand Street was completed in September, 2021. The renovated, 12,000 square-foot building, designed by Ritter Maher Architects, serves as the home of the Arts Council and space for local artist to work and collaborate. Faulk & Meek General Contractors is the project general contractor. Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. As Mayor-President Sid Edwards and the Metro Council consider the proposed city-parish budget, they should restore funding for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Renee Chatelain The proposed elimination of funding for the Arts Council is being justified as an efficiency measure tied to the end of ARPA-era funding (American This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (2) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Eighteen Under 18: Meet the young leaders making a difference in... New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Daily Report Poll Should the city-parish restore budget funding for the Arts Council? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects