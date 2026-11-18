Real Estate Greater Baton Rouge home sales decline sharply as prices continue to rise November 18, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/Liudmila Chernetska Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Greater Baton Rouge housing market slowed sharply in October, with home sales down more than 17% from a year earlier even as median sales prices continued to climb. Just under 600 homes sold across the metro area in October, down 17.1% from 721 a year earlier, according to the latest figures from the Greater This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Daily Report Poll What should President Donald Trump’s top priority be during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects