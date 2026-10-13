Gonzales dining institution Sno’s has new owners after $3M sale

Sno’s Seafood & Steakhouse, a dining staple in Gonzales for 55 years, has new ownership.

Chefs and Hot Tails Restaurant owners Samantha and Cody Carroll purchased the restaurant property on Airline Highway from longtime owners Todd and Candy Sheets for $3 million, according to a deal filed recently with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Todd and Candy Sheets announced that they had sold the business in a post on Sno’s Steakhouse Facebook page earlier this month.

Sno’s opened in 1971 with Todd’s parents, Sno and Bridget, operating the business until Todd purchased it in 1990. Todd and Candy had been operating the business together since 1994.

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The Carrolls also posted on the restaurant’s page announcing the acquisition,emphasizing their ties to Ascension Parish and the restaurant.

“For us, it’s much more about buying restaurant,” the post read. “We’re proud to call Gonzales home and raise our family here. We have both known and been connected to to Sno’s long before we ever imagined we would have the opportunity to become part of its story and build on its legacy.

The Carrolls said they plan to preserve the traditions that have made Sno’s a Gonzales institution while eventually introducing some new touches inspired by classic seafood and steakhouses. They credited previous owners Todd and Candy Sheets and generations of employees and customers with building the restaurant’s legacy and said they recognize the responsibility that comes with taking over a business with more than five decades of history. One familiar feature will remain unchanged: The new owners say the restaurant’s treasure chest, a longtime favorite among children, is staying “forever.”

The couple oversees operations at their two Hot Tails locations in Prairieville and Zachary and Dirty South Sandwich House in Prairieville.

Read a previous 225 feature on Cody and Samantha Carroll.