Ascension Business ReportEnergyManufacturingEconomic Development Video: Get the latest on major industrial projects fueling growth in Ascension Parish Jordan Arceneaux October 6, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Ascension Parish is experiencing a wave of industrial investment, bringing billions of dollars in major projects and sparking new development interest across the parish. In a recent interview with Ascension Business Report, Ascension Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Kate MacArthur discussed progress on CF Industries’ $4 billion Blue Point project and Hyundai Steel’s nearly This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only logged-in members may read or post comments. Log in From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll How confident are you that BREC will “change, improve and evolve” under its new leadership? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects