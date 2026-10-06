Ascension Business ReportEnergyManufacturingEconomic Development

Video: Get the latest on major industrial projects fueling growth in Ascension Parish

Jordan Arceneaux
Jordan Arceneaux
By Jordan Arceneaux
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Ascension Parish is experiencing a wave of industrial investment, bringing billions of dollars in major projects and sparking new development interest across the parish. In a recent interview with Ascension Business Report, Ascension Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Kate MacArthur discussed progress on CF Industries’ $4 billion Blue Point project and Hyundai Steel’s nearly

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