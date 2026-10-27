Entrepreneurship & Small Business Gatorworks founder Brian Rodriguez parts ways with company after 25 years October 27, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Brian Rodriguez. (File photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Brian Rodriguez, who founded the Baton Rouge digital marketing agency Gatorworks 25 years ago and continued leading it after selling the business to Guaranty Communications in 2017, has parted ways with the company. Rodriguez’s last day with Gatorworks was Monday, Oct. 26, according to Danielle Hill, human resources manager at Guaranty Media. Guaranty retains ownership This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Put Baton Rouge on the meeting map Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Daily Report Poll Should Louisiana consider hosting a facility that processes and stores spent nuclear fuel from other states? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects