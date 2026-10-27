Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Gatorworks founder Brian Rodriguez parts ways with company after 25 years

Author Profile Image
By Dillon Lowe
0
Prefer us on Google
Brian Rodriguez. (File photo)
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

Brian Rodriguez, who founded the Baton Rouge digital marketing agency Gatorworks 25 years ago and continued leading it after selling the business to Guaranty Communications in 2017, has parted ways with the company. Rodriguez’s last day with Gatorworks was Monday, Oct. 26, according to Danielle Hill, human resources manager at Guaranty Media. Guaranty retains ownership

This article is only available to paid Insiders
Already an Insider? Sign in.

Comments (0)

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects