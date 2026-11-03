EnergyEntrepreneurship & Small Business

FUEL names a leader for its new energy tech startup studio

By Daily Report Staff
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Future Use of Energy in Louisiana, or FUEL, has named Daryl Roy its inaugural Innovator in residence, marking the official launch of the FUEL Venture Studio, an initiative designed to build and launch technology startups in Louisiana.  The venture studio will bring together universities, industry experts and private capital managers to develop companies focused on

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