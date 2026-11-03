EnergyEntrepreneurship & Small Business FUEL names a leader for its new energy tech startup studio November 3, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/mgstudyo Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Future Use of Energy in Louisiana, or FUEL, has named Daryl Roy its inaugural Innovator in residence, marking the official launch of the FUEL Venture Studio, an initiative designed to build and launch technology startups in Louisiana. The venture studio will bring together universities, industry experts and private capital managers to develop companies focused on This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll What’s drawing most of your attention on Louisiana’s ballot today? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects