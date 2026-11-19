Manufacturing Four companies are joining forces to build a $294M Louisiana industrial hub November 19, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/sykono Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Four companies are investing a combined $294.1 million to develop a 300-acre industrial campus in Plaquemines Parish, creating an integrated supply chain for construction materials and an estimated 531 jobs. The project brings together American Gulf Marine Terminals, LA Cement Works, Cemtech USA and LA Gypsum, with plans for a marine terminal, cement grinding facility, This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Put Baton Rouge on the meeting map Daily Report Poll Should decommissioned offshore oil and gas platforms be converted into artificial reefs rather than fully removed? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects