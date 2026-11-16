Real EstateRestaurants & Retail Forbidden Pizza’s Baton Rouge plans head to Planning Commission November 16, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Michele Ursi Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Plans for New Orleans-based Forbidden Pizza’s proposed expansion into Baton Rouge will be reviewed at tonight’s Planning Commission meeting. The pizza restaurant is planning to open a location along Highland Road near the Kenilworth Shopping Center. Forbidden Pizza is seeking approval of an infill small planned unit development, or ISPUD, for a roughly 0.4-acre property. This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Daily Report Poll Should the city-parish restore budget funding for the Arts Council? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects