Ascension Business ReportHealthcare FMOL Health is investing $59M to expand healthcare in Ascension Parish Jordan Arceneaux September 29, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Shovels stand at the ready during a groundbreaking event for a new medical office building at FMOL Health | Our Lady of the Lake St. Elizabeth, Tuesday in Gonzales. Photo courtesy of FMOL Health. Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. FMOL Health | Our Lady of Lake broke ground Tuesday on a $59 million expansion of Our Lady of the Lake St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales, marking a major investment in the health system’s Ascension Parish campus as it responds to the area’s growing population. The new three-story 71,000-square-foot building will house women’s primary care, This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only logged-in members may read or post comments. Log in From Our Partners Built around a landmark: LeBlanc & Fresina’s award-winning Parade Home Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll What should be Congress’ top priority in regulating college sports? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects