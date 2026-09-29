Ascension Business ReportHealthcare

FMOL Health is investing $59M to expand healthcare in Ascension Parish

Jordan Arceneaux
Jordan Arceneaux
By Jordan Arceneaux
0
Prefer us on Google
Shovels stand at the ready during a groundbreaking event for a new medical office building at FMOL Health | Our Lady of the Lake St. Elizabeth, Tuesday in Gonzales. Photo courtesy of FMOL Health.
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

FMOL Health | Our Lady of Lake broke ground Tuesday on a $59 million expansion of Our Lady of the Lake St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales, marking a major investment in the health system’s Ascension Parish campus as it responds to the area’s growing population. The new three-story 71,000-square-foot building will house women’s primary care,

This article is only available to paid Insiders

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Sign in.

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects