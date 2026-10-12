Economic Development Five takeaways from the Capital Region’s $8.2B transportation plan October 12, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google (iStock.com/Roberto Michel) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Capital Region Planning Commission’s draft MOVE 2050 transportation plan outlines more than $8.2 billion in anticipated spending through 2050. The plan’s geographic scope includes the urbanized areas and the areas expected to be urbanized by 2050 within Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston and West Baton Rouge parishes. Among the plan’s most notable takeaways: This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll Should the federal government require safety testing before advanced AI systems are released? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects