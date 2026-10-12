Economic Development

Five takeaways from the Capital Region’s $8.2B transportation plan

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By Dillon Lowe
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The Capital Region Planning Commission’s draft MOVE 2050 transportation plan outlines more than $8.2 billion in anticipated spending through 2050. The plan’s geographic scope includes the urbanized areas and the areas expected to be urbanized by 2050 within Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston and West Baton Rouge parishes. Among the plan’s most notable takeaways:

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