Manufacturing ExxonMobil is planning a $250M resin manufacturing facility in West Baton Rouge October 26, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google (File photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. ExxonMobil is planning to invest more than $250 million in a new resin manufacturing facility at its existing Port Allen Lubricants Plant in West Baton Rouge Parish. Known as Project Holly, the development is expected to support roughly 600 construction jobs and create 45 permanent positions, according to Rory Denicola, public and government affairs adviser This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll What has been the biggest impact of high fuel prices on your business? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects