Manufacturing

ExxonMobil is planning a $250M resin manufacturing facility in West Baton Rouge

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By Dillon Lowe
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ExxonMobil is planning to invest more than $250 million in a new resin manufacturing facility at its existing Port Allen Lubricants Plant in West Baton Rouge Parish. Known as Project Holly, the development is expected to support roughly 600 construction jobs and create 45 permanent positions, according to Rory Denicola, public and government affairs adviser

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