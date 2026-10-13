Economic DevelopmentEducation & Workforce

Expanded childcare access could generate $5.3B for Louisiana’s economy, study says

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By Dillon Lowe
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Expanding access to early childhood education in Louisiana could generate as much as $5.3 billion in additional economic activity per year, according to a new study. The report, titled “The Missing Piece,” was produced by researchers affiliated with LSU and UL Lafayette in partnership with the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children. It estimates that universal,

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