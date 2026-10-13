Economic DevelopmentEducation & Workforce Expanded childcare access could generate $5.3B for Louisiana’s economy, study says October 13, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/whitebalance.space Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Expanding access to early childhood education in Louisiana could generate as much as $5.3 billion in additional economic activity per year, according to a new study. The report, titled “The Missing Piece,” was produced by researchers affiliated with LSU and UL Lafayette in partnership with the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children. It estimates that universal, This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll What best describes the return your company is seeing from AI? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects