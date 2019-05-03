White Paper Series: Stop wasting time & money on unproductive meetings

By
-
Insider
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
American employees collectively attend some 55 million meetings a day and it’s estimated that the annual cost of them—when weighted with the average salary data of attendees—is a staggering $1.4…

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR