Who’s next? It’s time for Business Awards & Hall of Fame nominations

Get ready to celebrate the best in business.

Starting October 1, Business Report is accepting entries and nominations for the 2025 Business Awards & Hall of Fame. We’re on the lookout for the Capital Region’s standout entrepreneurs, executives, and companies, as well as accomplished professionals ready to be inducted into our prestigious Hall of Fame.

These awards shine a spotlight on those making a difference, with categories like Businessperson of the Year, Young Businessperson of the Year, and Company of the Year (one for companies with 100+ employees and one for those under 100). The Hall of Fame is reserved for legends who’ve dedicated their careers to excellence.

This year’s winners will be featured in our March issue and celebrated at an unforgettable event that same month at the Crowne Plaza.

Don’t miss out—get your nominations in by 5 p.m. on Friday, November 1. No exceptions! And guess what? Even if someone has been honored before, they can still snag a spot again.

Nominate your favorites and check out past winners.