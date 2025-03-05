Are you one of the Best Places to Work in the Capital Region? Register now

Looking for a reason to brag about your brilliant workplace? Here’s your chance! Business Report’s 2025 Best Places to Work is now taking registrations—and it’s totally free to enter. Think your company is a standout in the Capital Region? Prove it by signing up before April 18.

This program honors organizations known for their commitment to workplace excellence—those that go the extra mile to recruit, retain, and empower the very best. Just check out our honorees from last year.

Why apply?

Earn major local kudos: Independent firm Workforce Research Group will rank the region’s top employers based on their policies, practices, demographics and benefits—plus real feedback from randomly selected employees.

Shine in the spotlight: Winners will be featured in a special October issue of Business Report and honored at a can’t-miss celebration.

There’s no cost to participate: You can purchase the full data report from your employee surveys afterward (or not—it’s completely optional).

An independent firm, Workforce Research Group, will handle the selection and ranking based on:

A questionnaire about your policies, practices, demographics and benefits

Feedback from a random survey of your employees on key focus areas, including role satisfaction, leadership and training

Ready to claim your spot? If your company meets these criteria—at least 15 employees in Baton Rouge, a physical presence in the nine-parish region, at least one year in business, and either public, private, nonprofit or government—then you’re all set to participate.

Business Report’s Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge is presented by Business Report, the Greater Baton Rouge Society for Human Resource Management and Workforce Research Group.

Grab the details, check out the program timeline, and register your company to show everyone why your workplace is the place to be!