LSU’s Roy Haggerty talks AI best practices and strategy in the April episode of Strictly Business

Artificial intelligence is no longer a distant concept—it’s reshaping how companies operate, compete, and grow. In the April episode of Strictly Business, we’ll cut through the buzz and deliver real-world insights on AI’s role in business strategy, how to navigate implementation roadblocks, and what ethical AI means for your workforce.

Our guest is LSU Executive Vice President and Provost Roy Haggerty, who works with organizations and companies to implement AI best practices.

Haggerty oversees instruction, student support, and research while simultaneously serving as the chief academic officer for all LSU campuses across the state and the chief academic advisor to the president. He leads a groundbreaking program at LSU that pairs students with local businesses to develop AI tools. Past partnerships have included Our Lady of the Lake, BASF and Georges Media Group. He also led the team that developed MikeGPT, an AI assistant for faculty and staff.



Providing you and your team with the insights, advice and inspiration to thrive in a perpetually changing “new normal” is the driving force behind Business Report’s Strictly Business, a free, monthly webcast featuring in-depth interviews with Louisiana’s most successful CEOs and entrepreneurs.

Episodes airing on the third Wednesday of each month are hosted by Business Report Executive Editor Penny Font, who interviews successful leaders as they not only share their professional stories but also offer advice to help others grow and improve their business.

