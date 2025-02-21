FMOLHS President and CEO E.J. Kuiper tackles health care growth opportunities and regulatory challenges on Strictly Business in March

What are biggest regulatory challenges to health care? How are medical facilities navigating workforce shortages? What are the plans for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System to expand?

Newly appointed President and CEO E.J. Kuiper will address those issues and more in the March episode of Strictly Business.

Kuiper stepped into the leadership role in May of 2024. He has spent the last 20 years as a leader in Catholic health care, most recently with CommonSpirit Health as CEO of the Midwest Division, leading 28 hospitals spanning four states with 14,000 employees and 1,600 physicians. The Netherlands native is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and was recognized as one of 101 Academic Medical Center CEOs to watch in 2023 by Becker’s Hospital Review.

