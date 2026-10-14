Entrepreneurship & Small Business Entrepreneur Matt Mistretta bets on baseball’s next generation October 14, 2026 By Maggie Heyn Richardson Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google After pursuing a career in player development and working with a handful of Major League Baseball affiliates, Matt Mistretta moved back to Baton Rouge and launched Total Diamond Performance and Louisiana Mariners Baseball and Softball in 2021. Photography by Don Kadair Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Baseball has come a long way since the days of Bad News Bears-style Little League play. TOTAL DIAMOND PERFORMANCE What they do: Holistic baseball and softball player development Owner: Matt Mistretta Address: 9222 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge In the Capital Region, serious players as young as age 7 find themselves funneled into highly competitive travel This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll What is your company’s primary strategy for managing rising costs heading into 2027? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects