Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Entrepreneur Matt Mistretta bets on baseball’s next generation

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By Maggie Heyn Richardson
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After pursuing a career in player development and working with a handful of Major League Baseball affiliates, Matt Mistretta moved back to Baton Rouge and launched Total Diamond Performance and Louisiana Mariners Baseball and Softball in 2021. Photography by Don Kadair
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Baseball has come a long way since the days of Bad News Bears-style Little League play. TOTAL DIAMOND PERFORMANCE What they do: Holistic baseball and softball player development Owner: Matt Mistretta Address: 9222 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge In the Capital Region, serious players as young as age 7 find themselves funneled into highly competitive travel

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