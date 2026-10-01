Real Estate Entity linked to Cajun Industries pays nearly $7.2M for office building October 1, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/ZenSaBi Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. An entity tied to Cajun Industries has purchased a two-story, 32,000-square-foot Class A office building on Highlandia Drive near Interstate 10 for $7.165 million, according to a deal filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Sales documents show Grigsby Properties purchased the building from Bees Properties. Secretary of state filings This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Daily Report Poll How should Louisiana approach data center development? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects