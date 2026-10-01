Real Estate

Entity linked to Cajun Industries pays nearly $7.2M for office building

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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An entity tied to Cajun Industries has purchased a two-story, 32,000-square-foot Class A office building on Highlandia Drive near Interstate 10 for $7.165 million, according to a deal filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Sales documents show Grigsby Properties purchased the building from Bees Properties. Secretary of state filings

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