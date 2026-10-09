Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Employee development shouldn’t stop at promotion

By Daily Report Staff
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The organizational culture at the LSU Foundation that fueld Krista Raney's professional growth to the role of president and CEO continues to help others ascend.
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A promotion is only the beginning. For businesses competing to retain top talent, advancing employees into leadership roles can be a powerful investment, but a new title doesn’t automatically make someone an effective manager.  As Business Report writes in its Best Places to Work issue, training, mentorship and ongoing support can help newly promoted employees

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