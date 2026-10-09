Entrepreneurship & Small Business Employee development shouldn’t stop at promotion October 9, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google The organizational culture at the LSU Foundation that fueld Krista Raney's professional growth to the role of president and CEO continues to help others ascend. Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A promotion is only the beginning. For businesses competing to retain top talent, advancing employees into leadership roles can be a powerful investment, but a new title doesn’t automatically make someone an effective manager. As Business Report writes in its Best Places to Work issue, training, mentorship and ongoing support can help newly promoted employees This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll Which approach would you trust most to forecast a hurricane’s path and intensity? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects