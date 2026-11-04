Real Estate EBR commercial real estate market sees mixed results in September November 4, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google (iStock.com/Natee Meepian) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The East Baton Rouge Parish commercial real estate market posted modest gains in sales volume and deal activity as it closed out the third quarter, with retail leading the growth. The market recorded $892 million in sales over the trailing 12 months at the end of September, a 0.47% increase from August, according to Elifin’s This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Put Baton Rouge on the meeting map Daily Report Poll Would you trust AI with a role on your leadership team? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects