Real Estate

EBR commercial real estate market sees mixed results in September

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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The East Baton Rouge Parish commercial real estate market posted modest gains in sales volume and deal activity as it closed out the third quarter, with retail leading the growth. The market recorded $892 million in sales over the trailing 12 months at the end of September, a 0.47% increase from August, according to Elifin’s

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