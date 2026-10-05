Economic DevelopmentEnergy Dynamic Group opens St. Francisville office to support data center work, public projects October 5, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Dynamic Group cuts the ribbon on its new St. Francisville office. (Courtesy) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Baton Rouge-based contractor Dynamic Group has opened a new office in downtown St. Francisville. The company says the office will serve as a local base for its data center work in the area as well as for its work on public projects in West Feliciana Parish and surrounding communities. The company celebrated the opening Friday This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Built around a landmark: LeBlanc & Fresina’s award-winning Parade Home Daily Report Poll What role should offshore wind play in Louisiana’s energy economy? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects