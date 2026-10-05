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Dynamic Group opens St. Francisville office to support data center work, public projects

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By Dillon Lowe
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Dynamic Group cuts the ribbon on its new St. Francisville office. (Courtesy)
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Baton Rouge-based contractor Dynamic Group has opened a new office in downtown St. Francisville. The company says the office will serve as a local base for its data center work in the area as well as for its work on public projects in West Feliciana Parish and surrounding communities. The company celebrated the opening Friday

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