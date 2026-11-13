Real Estate DSLD buys 37 lots as local housing market shows signs of resilience November 13, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/ugurhan Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Private homebuilder DSLD has purchased 37 residential lots to expand one of its communities in East Baton Rouge Parish. DSLD acquired the lots in the Belle Arbor community along Hooper Road near Central from developer Tower Capital Corporation for $2.5 million, according to a transaction filed earlier this week with the East Baton Rouge Parish This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Daily Report Poll What poses the biggest risk to Louisiana’s next wave of LNG investment? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects