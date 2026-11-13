Real Estate

DSLD buys 37 lots as local housing market shows signs of resilience

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Private homebuilder DSLD has purchased 37 residential lots to expand one of its communities in East Baton Rouge Parish. DSLD acquired the lots in the Belle Arbor community along Hooper Road near Central from developer Tower Capital Corporation for $2.5 million, according to a transaction filed earlier this week with the East Baton Rouge Parish

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