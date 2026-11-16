Economic DevelopmentLaw Despite criticism, LED plans to continue using NDAs November 16, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 1 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Hailshadow Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Louisiana Economic Development has no plans to scale back its use of nondisclosure agreements in negotiating major industrial projects despite mounting criticism over the practice and decisions by some state lawmakers to withdraw from agreements they previously signed. LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois defended the agreements Monday during a webinar hosted by the Public Affairs Research This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (1) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll Should the city-parish restore budget funding for the Arts Council? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects