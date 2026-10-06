Ascension Business ReportReal Estate Dantin Bruce bought this land for a planned Gonzales neighborhood Jordan Arceneaux October 6, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock/photovs Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Developer Dantin Bruce has purchased the land for its planned Harvest Fields residential community in Ascension Parish. The company acquired the property in two transactions through its DB Harvest Fields entity for approximately $2.4 million, according to deals filed last week with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Dantin Bruce purchased roughly 21 acres This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only logged-in members may read or post comments. Log in From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Fueling Louisiana’s industrial momentum Daily Report Poll How confident are you that BREC will “change, improve and evolve” under its new leadership? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects