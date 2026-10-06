Ascension Business ReportReal Estate

Dantin Bruce bought this land for a planned Gonzales neighborhood

Jordan Arceneaux
Jordan Arceneaux
By Jordan Arceneaux
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Developer Dantin Bruce has purchased the land for its planned Harvest Fields residential community in Ascension Parish. The company acquired the property in two transactions through its DB Harvest Fields entity for approximately $2.4 million, according to deals filed last week with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Dantin Bruce purchased roughly 21 acres

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