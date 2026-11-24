Gonzales-based Crown Crafts is exploring plans to consolidate its warehouse operations and potentially relocate facilities as the infant and juvenile products company continues an effort to cut costs and improve profitability.

During the company’s latest quarterly earnings call, President and CEO Olivia Elliott said Crown Crafts is targeting April or May 2028 to complete the warehouse consolidation, ahead of the expiration of two existing warehouse leases.

The company—one of the nation’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys—has begun preliminary discussions about the consolidation, although it has not finalized decisions on where operations would relocate.

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“The end goal is sometime around April to May of 2028, which is ahead of when both of the warehouse leases expire,” Elliott said during the call. “And so, backing up from that, we really need to start 18 months ahead of time, doing the legwork as to where we might move.”

According to Crown Crafts’ latest annual report, the company leases a 157,400-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Compton, California, and a 128,074-square-foot facility in Eden Valley, Minnesota. The Compton warehouse lease expires in May 2028, according to the company’s 2025 annual report.

Crown Craft leases a roughly 8,640-square-foot space in the Pelican Point Commerce Center on La. 44 for its corporate office.

Elliott said the company could provide a more detailed update when it releases its year-end financial results in June.

The potential consolidation comes as Crown Crafts works to streamline operations following its acquisition of Manhattan Toy. Elliott said the company also plans to exit Manhattan Toy’s current office location when its lease expires in March.

Crown Crafts leases a 16,837-square-foot product design and sales office in Minneapolis, which served as Manhattan Toy’s headquarters. The Minneapolis lease expires in March 2027.

“We’re definitely exiting the current location, and anything that we move into will be much smaller and much less expensive,” Elliott noting that the replacement space could primarily serve as storage and a photography studio rather than a traditional office.

The company expects to incur expenses related to the warehouse consolidation and potential move, which Elliott cited as one reason for maintaining a strong cash position.

Meanwhile, Crown Crafts reported $19 million in net sales for its second fiscal quarter, down from $23.7 million a year earlier. Despite the decline, net income increased slightly to $1.3 million, while earnings per share rose to 12 cents from 11 cents.

Gross profit margin improved to 32%, compared with 27.7% a year earlier, reflecting a shift toward higher-margin products and strategic pricing initiatives.

Elliott attributed part of the sales decline to unusually strong sales in the comparable quarter last year, as well as the company’s decision to discontinue certain unprofitable products.

Crown Crafts has also strengthened its balance sheet, reducing total debt from $14.1 million at the beginning of its fiscal year in March to $5.3 million at the end of September. The company reported $18.8 million in available liquidity.

Elliott attributed the debt reduction to strong operating cash flow, which reached $11 million during the first six months of the fiscal year, partially driven by tariff refunds. The lower debt balance has also reduced the company’s interest expenses, helping it report $72,000 in net interest income during the quarter, compared with nearly $300,000 in net interest expense a year earlier.

The company is also evaluating manufacturing alternatives outside China to reduce its exposure to tariffs. Elliott said company representatives recently visited factories in Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia, with Vietnam emerging as a particularly promising sourcing option.