Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Cremmjoy secures new funding as it continues buildup to commercial production

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Baton Rouge startup Cremmjoy's third-generation prototype machine. Photo courtesy of Cremmjoy.
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Baton Rouge-based startup Cremmjoy has raised more than $1.68 million in its latest funding round as it prepares to debut its patented soft-serve ice cream technology at a national industry convention this week. The company has sold $1.681 million in equity securities to 31 investors as part of a $3 million offering, according to a

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