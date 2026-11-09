Entrepreneurship & Small Business Cremmjoy secures new funding as it continues buildup to commercial production November 9, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Baton Rouge startup Cremmjoy's third-generation prototype machine. Photo courtesy of Cremmjoy. Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Baton Rouge-based startup Cremmjoy has raised more than $1.68 million in its latest funding round as it prepares to debut its patented soft-serve ice cream technology at a national industry convention this week. The company has sold $1.681 million in equity securities to 31 investors as part of a $3 million offering, according to a This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Put Baton Rouge on the meeting map Eighteen Under 18: Meet the young leaders making a difference in... Daily Report Poll How are you feeling about LSU football following the loss to Alabama? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects