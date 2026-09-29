Banking & FinanceReal Estate CPA firm’s longtime headquarters hits market ahead of relocation September 29, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/ridvan_celik Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The longtime Baton Rouge headquarters for Hannis T. Bourgeois is on the market as the accounting firm prepares to relocate to a larger office on Corporate Boulevard. HTB’s two-story office building at 2322 Tremont Drive is listed for $2.6 million, according to the property listing with Elifin. The roughly 17,000-square-foot building sits just off Airline This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners In Baton Rouge, connections make the difference for Jennifer Toups of... A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Daily Report Poll What should LSU prioritize to improve its standing in national college rankings? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects