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CPA firm’s longtime headquarters hits market ahead of relocation

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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The longtime Baton Rouge headquarters for Hannis T. Bourgeois is on the market as the accounting firm prepares to relocate to a larger office on Corporate Boulevard. HTB’s two-story office building at 2322 Tremont Drive is listed for $2.6 million, according to the property listing with Elifin. The roughly 17,000-square-foot building sits just off Airline

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