Economic DevelopmentLaw Court ruling deals multimillion-dollar setback to BREC November 25, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google (File photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling requiring a portion of BREC’s property tax revenue to go toward statewide public retirement systems, the latest step in a four-year legal battle over millions of dollars in tax revenue. In its Nov. 20 ruling, the appellate court ordered the release of nearly $4.25 This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners East Baton Rouge Parish Schools recognized for results-driven leadership Building for the future: EBR Schools invest in students and communities Daily Report Poll Do you think SEC school presidents and chancellors will vote to kick LSU out of the conference when they meet Dec. 3? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects