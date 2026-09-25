Real Estate Concrete company plans $1M investment at Zachary property September 25, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/photovs Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Texas-based CJT Concrete is expanding its footprint in the Capital Region with a new office and warehouse at its concrete-crushing operations site in Zachary. The company was issued a construction permit this week for the facility on its roughly 12-acre property along Salvant Road near U.S. 61 and Mount Pleasant-Zachary Road. CJT purchased the property This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Fueling Louisiana’s industrial momentum In Baton Rouge, connections make the difference for Jennifer Toups of... Daily Report Poll Should Gov. Landry lift his order pausing consideration of new carbon storage well applications? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects