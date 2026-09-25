Real Estate

Concrete company plans $1M investment at Zachary property

Author Profile Image
By Jordan Arceneaux
0
Prefer us on Google
iStock.com/photovs
iStock.com/photovs
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

Texas-based CJT Concrete is expanding its footprint in the Capital Region with a new office and warehouse at its concrete-crushing operations site in Zachary. The company was issued a construction permit this week for the facility on its roughly 12-acre property along Salvant Road near U.S. 61 and Mount Pleasant-Zachary Road. CJT purchased the property

This article is only available to paid Insiders

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Sign in.

Comments (0)

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects