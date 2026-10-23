Manufacturing Community Coffee clears key hurdle for proposed processing facility October 23, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Community Coffee’s plans to convert the former Conn’s warehouse in Port Allen into a coffee processing and distribution facility are moving forward after the West Baton Rouge Parish Council on Thursday unanimously approved an amended ordinance rezoning the property to accommodate the development. The ordinance rezones the roughly 13.7-acre property at 2070 Commercial Drive from This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Daily Report Poll Do you support the SEC’s new nine-game conference football schedule? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects