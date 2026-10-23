Manufacturing

Community Coffee clears key hurdle for proposed processing facility

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Community Coffee’s plans to convert the former Conn’s warehouse in Port Allen into a coffee processing and distribution facility are moving forward after the West Baton Rouge Parish Council on Thursday unanimously approved an amended ordinance rezoning the property to accommodate the development. The ordinance rezones the roughly 13.7-acre property at 2070 Commercial Drive from

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