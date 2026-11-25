Economic Development City-parish, airport authority seek agreement on $37.2M in debt November 25, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport. (File photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The newly independent Baton Rouge Regional Airport Authority is moving to formalize responsibility for roughly $37.2 million in existing airport debt under an agreement with the city-parish government. The proposed agreement, introduced at Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting, would authorize the city-parish to accept promissory notes documenting four outstanding financing obligations associated with previous airport improvements. This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Building for the future: EBR Schools invest in students and communities East Baton Rouge Parish Schools recognized for results-driven leadership Daily Report Poll Do you think SEC school presidents and chancellors will vote to kick LSU out of the conference when they meet Dec. 3? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects