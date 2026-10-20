Real EstateRestaurants & Retail

Chipotle property in booming retail corridor sells for $3.5M

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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A Dallas privately held real estate company has purchased the Chipotle restaurant location on Frogmore Drive off West Lee Drive to add to its portfolio. Anthony Properties bought the property from commercial real estate firm Streamline Development Partners for $3.5 million, according to a deal filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of

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