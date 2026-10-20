Real EstateRestaurants & Retail Chipotle property in booming retail corridor sells for $3.5M October 20, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/jetcityimage Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A Dallas privately held real estate company has purchased the Chipotle restaurant location on Frogmore Drive off West Lee Drive to add to its portfolio. Anthony Properties bought the property from commercial real estate firm Streamline Development Partners for $3.5 million, according to a deal filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll From a business perspective, do you support U.S. purchases of Russian diesel in an effort to lower energy prices? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects