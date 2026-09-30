Entrepreneurship & Small BusinessSports & Entertainment Chandler Bats bets big on Ohtani partnership September 30, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Shohei Ohtani holding special edition bat made in collaboration with Chandler Bats (Courtesy) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Shohei Ohtani and Chandler Bats are launching a new global baseball equipment platform aimed at players ranging from youth athletes to Major League professionals. The partnership will combine Chandler’s wood-bat manufacturing expertise with Ohtani’s emphasis on feel, balance, consistency and preparation, with the goal of developing premium bats and training products around a process-driven approach. This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Fueling Louisiana’s industrial momentum Daily Report Poll Do you think AI will ultimately help lower inflation? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects