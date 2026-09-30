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Chandler Bats bets big on Ohtani partnership

By Daily Report Staff
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Shohei Ohtani holding special edition bat made in collaboration with Chandler Bats (Courtesy)
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Shohei Ohtani and Chandler Bats are launching a new global baseball equipment platform aimed at players ranging from youth athletes to Major League professionals.  The partnership will combine Chandler’s wood-bat manufacturing expertise with Ohtani’s emphasis on feel, balance, consistency and preparation, with the goal of developing premium bats and training products around a process-driven approach.

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