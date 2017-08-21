Tram decision draws mixed reaction from Baton Rouge officials, community leaders

A tram. Courtesy of iStock Photo

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s decision not to apply this year for federal funding for the proposed 3.4-mile tram between LSU and downtown is drawing mixed reaction from elected officials and community leaders.

Broome’s assistant chief administrative assistant, Rowdy Gaudet, confirmed Sunday the city would not make the September deadline to apply for $67.5 million in federal funding needed to help make the tram a reality. He says the mayor wants to continue to study the project, which has been in the works since 2013.

“I’m discouraged,” says Metro Council Member Tara Wicker, who represents the district along Nicholson Drive where the tram would be located. “I’ve always been supportive of the tram. I believe it would serve as an economic engineer, not just for Old South Baton Rouge but also as a model for how we can expand and utilize diverse modes of transportation throughout the parish.”

