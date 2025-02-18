The Louisiana Chemical Association names a new leader

The Louisiana Chemical Association and the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance have named David Cresson as their new president and CEO.

Cresson will succeed Greg Bowser, who has worked for LCA for 34 years while serving in numerous roles including as president and CEO for the past nine years. LCA announced in November that it was searching for a new leader.

The LCA promotes long-term economic growth for its 70 chemical manufacturing member companies who have more than 100 sites throughout the state, while the LCIA represents more than 600 member companies.

“LCA and LCIA have a rich history and these organizations are essential to the success of so many valuable industries in Louisiana,” Cresson says. “We aim to build on that legacy while identifying new opportunities to promote and advocate for the workforce and businesses that are so critical to our communities and the Louisiana way of life.”

Cresson previously served as CEO of Louisiana’s Coastal Conservation Association for nearly two decades, where he managed a board of more than 200 members statewide.

He will formally assume his role as president and CEO on March 24, but plans to attend events and activities aligned with his new role beginning immediately. Bowser will support the transition as needed through the end of 2025, providing guidance for the new president and CEO.