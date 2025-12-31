Hyundai reassures the community of its commitment to historic protections

Following a USA Today Network report that Modeste area community members were concerned the proposed multibillion-dollar Hyundai Steel mill could disturb area cultural and historic sites, the company says it is coordinating evaluations, securing permits and stressing compliance to protect historic resources.

In a response shared with Daily Report, Hyundai Steel says it is currently conducting environmental and cultural resource evaluations on the Mulberry site, including soil and subsurface testing, and that it has not started any site work or construction activity on the Germania property. The company is undertaking required environmental and cultural resource evaluations in coordination with the appropriate federal and state agencies, it says.

“No construction activity may proceed unless and until all necessary permits are obtained from the relevant regulatory authorities,” the company writes. “Further, Hyundai Steel Louisiana has communicated with the relevant landowners to emphasize the importance of compliance with applicable laws and the protection of cultural and historic resources.”

Media reports on the deal surfaced in January, but the deal wasn’t publicly confirmed until late March.

The plant is expected to create 1,400 direct new jobs and will be built on a 1,700-acre site in the RiverPlex MegaPark near Donaldsonville. Construction is set to begin in the third quarter of 2026.