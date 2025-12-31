BRPD grapples with a historic staffing shortage

Baton Rouge’s police force is shrinking faster than city leaders can replace officers, and Chief TJ Morse says the department is nearing a breaking point, WAFB-TV reports.

BRPD has lost 128 commissioned officers over the past decade, dropping from 670 in 2015 to just 542 today, the lowest staffing level in its history. The shortage is now so severe the department was forced to cancel its January police academy class because there were not enough recruits to fill it.

Recruiters say the problem is twofold: officers are leaving for higher-paying agencies while fewer applicants are entering the pipeline. Louisiana State Police cadets earn roughly $56,000 a year, topping $60,000 after one year, while BRPD recruits start around $40,000.

Morse says the department requested about $10 million more in the current budget to address overtime, programs and retention but did not receive it. Without new funding, leaders warn the city’s public safety capacity will continue to erode.

