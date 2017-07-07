Take two: Main Event Entertainment eyeing site at Mall of Louisiana

Photo courtesy of Main Event Entertainment

Main Event Entertainment is once again planning to open its first Louisiana location in Baton Rouge, five months after the company confirmed it had scrapped plans for a facility at the former Tinseltown movie theater site on Siegen Lane.

The Dallas-based entertainment company, which offers bowling, laser tag, arcades, ropes courses, food and alcohol, is in talks to lease the former hhgregg store at the Mall of Louisiana. Hhgregg closed its store at 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. and 88 others across the nation in March as it struggled to improve its financial position. The troubled retailer folded anyway, announcing in April that it was closing its 220 remaining stores and going out of business.

Main Event has not yet signed a lease with the mall location, says Daniel Smith, director of development at Foremark, the consulting firm handling leasing for the company, but is working on rezoning the property to allow for alcohol sales. The company will ask the Planning Commission to rezone the 1.2-acre site at the panel’s Aug. 21 meeting.

Daily Report has the full story.