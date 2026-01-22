Gov. Landry rolls out strategy to fast-track state’s energy growth

Gov. Jeff Landry on Thursday announced a new statewide energy strategy aimed at accelerating investment, streamlining permitting and positioning Louisiana as a national and global energy leader.

The “Whole-of-Louisiana Energy Strategy” is designed to better align state agencies, regional partners and private industry around energy development and infrastructure projects.

The plan outlines eight priorities:

Expand Louisiana’s industrial base and “drill, baby, drill.”

Win global investments to grow local communities.

Accelerate market-driven infrastructure development.

Deliver strategic energy solutions.

Align state services with the speed of business.

Strengthen community confidence in major investments.

Unleash energy innovation.

Establish Louisiana as the nation’s industrial power leader.

“Energy has always shaped Louisiana’s economy, and under President Trump’s leadership, it is once again driving America’s future,” Gov. Jeff Landry said in a prepared statement. “With record investment and the creation of high-wage jobs, energy is at the center of Louisiana’s economic momentum. This Whole-of-Louisiana Energy Strategy brings clarity and coordination to the assets that make our state exceptional, while reinforcing our shared commitment with the president to American global energy dominance and long-term opportunity for our citizens.”

State officials say the strategy builds on Louisiana Economic Development’s 2025 Strategic Plan and a new organizational framework at the Department of Conservation and Energy. It also incorporates an interagency agreement to coordinate energy planning and is supported by Landry’s “Louisiana Lightning Speed” executive order, which aims to move major projects forward more quickly.

Read the full strategy.